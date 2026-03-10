Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

27% reservation for OBCs in central govt direct recruitment: Govt in Lok Sabha

The implementation of the reservation policy is being done by the Department of Personnel and Training, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment B L Verma said in response to a question.
Last Updated : 10 March 2026, 10:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 March 2026, 10:03 IST
India NewsParliamentLok SabhaReservationOBCs

Follow us on :

Follow Us