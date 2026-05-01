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29 km in less than 10 hours! Incredible record breaking swim by a 7-yr-old across Palk Strait

A class 3 student, Ishank Singh completed the open-water swim in 9 hours and 50 minutes on April 30, 2026.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 14:31 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 14:16 IST
Arabian SeaSwimmingSwimming competition

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