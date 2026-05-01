<p>A seven-year-old boy from Ranchi, Ishank Singh, has become one of the youngest swimmers to cross the Palk Strait, completing the challenging 29–30 km stretch between Sri Lanka and India in a record time for his age category. His achievement has drawn widespread admiration for its sheer scale and difficulty.</p>.Dinesh Soundappa dives 34.6 metres to set India’s freediving record.<p>A Class 3 student, Ishank completed the open-water swim in 9 hours and 50 minutes on April 30, 2026. He began his journey from Talaimannar and reached Dhanushkodi, navigating one of the most demanding sea routes known for its unpredictable tides and strong currents.</p>.Thane’s seven-year-old makes world record with 30 km Arabian Sea swim.<p>The feat, undertaken as part of “Mission Samandar”, began early in the morning and tested Ishank’s endurance and mental strength. Battling rough seas and powerful currents, he maintained steady progress before reaching the Indian coast by the afternoon, completing a swim many seasoned athletes aspire to achieve. </p>.<p>Watch the video here</p>. <p>His historic accomplishment has been officially recognised by the Universal Records Forum, further cementing his place in record books at an exceptionally young age.</p><p>Ishank’s success is a testament to discipline, rigorous training, and unwavering determination. His feat not only marks a personal milestone but can also be a source of inspiration for many aspirational athletes in the country.</p>