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29 new ITBP outposts set up along China border: MHA report

The number of ITBP-managed BOPs was 180, according to the ministry's earlier report for 2020-21.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 16:53 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 16:53 IST
India NewsGalwan ValleyIndia-China borderHome Ministry

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