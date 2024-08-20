3 Bangladeshis held in Assam for entering India illegally

They were identified as Md Abu Shaid, Asadul Islam and Md Sarwar, he said.

One of them was found with an Aadhaar card, and he entered India for the second time, the chief minister said.

''All three intended to travel to Chennai for labour work. They have since been pushed back to Bangladesh'', Sarma added.

A senior police official said that the three Bangladeshis were apprehended when they were trying to enter Assam's Karimganj district through the inter-state border with Tripura.

In another incident, a Bangladeshi woman was detained in Dhubri on Monday night and handed over to the authorities of her country.

During interrogation, the woman claimed that she along with 15 others had left Bangladesh on August 17 and entered India the next day with the help of two brokers on either side of the border, a senior police officer said.

She claimed that four of them, including her husband, had taken shelter in a house but they were later separated and she was picked up by the police.