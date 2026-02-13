Menu
3 crore fake Tatkal IDs wiped out in 2025 to curb ticketing fraud: Ashwini Vaishnaw

376 complaints have been lodged on the National Cyber Crime Portal pertaining to 3.99 lakh suspicious bookings, and 12,819 suspicious email domains have been blocked in the year 2025.
Last Updated : 13 February 2026, 14:36 IST
Published 13 February 2026, 14:36 IST
India NewsRailwaysAshwini VaishnawTatkal

