<p>New Delhi: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday informed the Rajya Sabha that around 3.03 crore suspicious user IDs were deactivated in 2025 to curb fraud in online Tatkal ticketing.</p><p>"Rigorous revalidation and verification of user accounts have been done. About 3.03 crore suspicious user IDs have been deactivated in the year 2025, " the Minister said in his written answer.</p><p>Regular security audits of the reservation system are carried out by empanelled information security audit agencies of CERT-In (Indian Computer Emergency Response Team), Vaishnaw noted.</p><p>"Moreover, internet traffic related to the ticketing system is continuously monitored by CERT-In and the National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre (NCIIPC) to detect and prevent cyber attacks," he added.</p><p>376 complaints have been lodged on the National Cyber Crime Portal pertaining to 3.99 lakh suspicious bookings, and 12,819 suspicious email domains have been blocked in the year 2025.</p><p>Vaishnaw said Aadhaar based one-time password (OTP) verification has contributed to improved ticket availability for genuine passengers and enhanced transparency.</p><p>He mentioned various other methods such as application-layer security control, network and infrastructure-layer security control, physical security control, besides regular security audit and monitoring to ensure that the reservation system of Indian Railways is a robust and highly-secure platform equipped with industry-standard cyber security.</p>