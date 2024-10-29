Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

3 nabbed from Gujarat for swindling Delhi man of almost Rs 10 lakh in e-commerce fraud

The frauds used bank accounts registered in Surat, Gujarat, from people unaware their accounts were being used for illegal proceeds.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 15:09 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 October 2024, 15:09 IST
India NewsGujaratCrimecybercrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us