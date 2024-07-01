3 new criminal laws to be available in regional languages, including Tamil, says Amit Shah

"I want to say one thing that the entire law will be made available in Tamil and the proceedings will also be in Tamil. If you still have any objection regarding the name, then for it there should have been a combined effort. I appeal to the stakeholders to come forward with their grievances," Shah said at a press conference here.

He was replying to a question on objections raised by some people, including MPs from Tamil Nadu, to the new laws being named in Hindi.

The home minister said these laws will be available in all languages listed in the Constitution's Eighth Schedule.