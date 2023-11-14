3 years jail for prisoners possessing phone; grant of leave with monitoring device part of new prison law

The draft says whoever, being a prisoner or a visitor or a prison official, in contravention of any provisions of the Act or rules made thereunder, is found possessing or using such devices... or supplies or attempts to supply to any prisoner, any prohibited article, and every officer or staff of a prison who, contrary to any such rule, knowingly allows any such article to be introduced into or removed from any prison, to be possessed by any prisoner or to be supplied to any prisoner... on conviction be liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years, or fine not exceeding twenty five thousand rupees, or both.