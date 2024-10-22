Home
30 flights receive bomb threats on Monday

The flights of IndiGo, Vistara and Air India were among those that received the bomb threats, the sources in the know said.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 05:37 IST

Published 22 October 2024, 05:37 IST
India NewsAviationAir IndiaVistaraBomb threatIndigoflight

