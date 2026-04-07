<p>Colombo: Thirty Indian fishermen were repatriated from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sri-lanka">Sri Lanka</a> on Tuesday and are currently on their way back home, authorities said.</p><p>"30 Indian fishermen were repatriated from Sri Lanka today and are on their way home," the Indian High Commission here said in a post on X.</p>.7 Indian fishermen arrested by Sri Lanka Navy for alleged poaching.<p>The fishermen issue is a contentious one in the ties between India and Sri Lanka, with Lankan Navy personnel even firing at Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait and seizing their boats in several alleged incidents of illegally entering Sri Lankan territorial waters.</p><p>The Palk Strait, a narrow strip of water separating Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka, is a rich fishing ground for fishermen from both countries.</p><p>Fishermen from both countries are arrested frequently for inadvertently trespassing into each other's waters.</p>