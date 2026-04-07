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30 Indian fishermen repatriated from Sri Lanka return home: Indian High Commission

The fishermen issue is a contentious one in the ties between India and Sri Lanka, with Lankan Navy personnel even firing at Indian fishermen.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 06:26 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 06:26 IST
India NewsSri LankafishermenIndian High Commission

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