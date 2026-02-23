<p>New Delhi: Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi said on Monday that 30 lakh households across the nation are now empowered with rooftop solar under the PM Surya Ghar scheme.</p><p>"A proud milestone in India’s clean energy journey, 30 lakh households across the nation are now empowered with rooftop solar under the PM Surya Ghar scheme, turning sunlight into savings and sustainability. From reducing electricity bills to strengthening energy security, this achievement reflects the scale and speed of India’s green transformation," Joshi posted on X.</p>.<p>Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/artificial-intelligence/world-wholeheartedly-praised-indias-potential-at-ai-impact-summit-pm-modi-3908174">Narendra Modi</a> hailed the milestone on Monday and said the initiative is part of the government's efforts to build an energy-secure and future-ready India.</p><p>In his post on X, PM Modi said: "A commendable milestone in India's clean energy journey! Compliments to all those who have benefited from this scheme and embraced rooftop solar power, thereby boosting savings, sustainability and self-reliance. This scheme is a part of our efforts to build an energy-secure, green and future-ready India."</p>.<p>The PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana aims to install rooftop solar systems in one crore households by FY27.</p><p>Launched in February 2024 by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), it is the world's largest domestic rooftop solar initiative.</p><p>The scheme provides up to 300 units of free electricity per month to households by installing rooftop solar panels, targeting one crore households by March 2027.</p>.Growing Solar Energy Sector Gradually Reducing Dependence on Conventional Energy Resources: Chief Minister Dr. Yadav