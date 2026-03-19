31 Rajya Sabha MPs are crorepatis, 73 have declared criminal cases including murder: ADR Report

<p>A report by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bjp-received-82-of-rs-3826-crore-via-electoral-trusts-in-2024-25-adr-report-3897799">Association for Democratic Reforms</a> (ADR) has revealed that around 32 per cent of sitting Rajya Sabha MPs have declared criminal cases against themselves, while 14 per cent are billionaires.</p><p>The report, which includes 37 recently elected members, is based on an analysis of affidavits of 229 out of 233 Rajya Sabha MPs as one seat from Jharkhand is currently vacant, while affidavits of three MPs were unavailable.</p><p>A total of 229 MPs were analysed and 73 have declared criminal cases, with 36 of them facing serious charges. One MP has declared a case of murder, four have cases of attempted murder, and three have cases related to crimes against women.</p><p>The report says that 27 of 99 BJP MPs, 12 of 28 Congress MPs, four of 13 TMC MPs, and four of 10 AAP MPs have declared criminal cases against them along with three MPs from CPI(M) and BRS each.</p><p>The report also found 31 MPs having a net worth of billions of rupees.</p><p>Among major parties, six BJP MPs, five Congress MPs, four YSRCP MPs, two AAP MPs, two BRS MPs, and three NCP MPs have declared assets exceeding Rs 100 crore.</p>.Nearly one-fourth of BMC winners face criminal cases, 79pc are crorepatis: ADR.<p>The average assets of a Rajya Sabha MP stand at Rs 120.69 crore.</p><p>The average assets per MP, among major parties, are Rs 28.29 crore for BJP, Rs 128.61 crore for Congress, Rs 17.70 crore for TMC, and Rs 574.09 crore for AAP. Other parties include YSRCP (Rs 522.63 crore), SP (Rs 399.71 crore), BJD (Rs 105.63 crore), and DMK (Rs 11.90 crore).</p><p>With Rs 5,300 crore, BRS MP Bandi Partha Saradhi has declared the highest assets, followed by AAP's Rajinder Gupta (Rs 5,053 crore), and YSRCP's Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy (Rs 2,577 crore).</p><p>On the other hand, AAP MP Sant Balbir Singh is the poorest, with assets worth about Rs 3 lakh. Following him is Maharaja Sanajaoba Leishemba of Manipur with around Rs 5 lakh, and TMC's Prakash Chik Baraik with approximately Rs 9 lakh.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>