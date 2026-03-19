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31 Rajya Sabha MPs are crorepatis, 73 have declared criminal cases including murder: ADR Report

The report, which includes 37 recently elected members, is based on an analysis of affidavits of 229 out of 233 Rajya Sabha MPs.
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 10:52 IST
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Published 19 March 2026, 10:52 IST
India NewsBJPCongressRajya SabhaADR

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