33% Rajya Sabha members have declared criminal cases against themselves, their total assets stand at Rs 19,000 crore: ADR

"Ten (11 per cent) out of 90 Rajya Sabha MPs from BJP, 9 (32 per cent) out of 28 Rajya Sabha MPs from Congress, 3 (23 per cent) out of 13 Rajya Sabha MPs from TMC, 2(33 per cent) out of 6 Rajya Sabha MPs from RJD, 2(40 per cent) out of 5 Rajya Sabha MPs from CPI(M), 1(10 per cent) out of 10 Rajya Sabha MPs from AAP, 3(27 per cent) out of 11 Rajya Sabha MPs from YSRCP and 1(10 per cent) out of 10 Rajya Sabha MPs from DMK have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits," the report said.