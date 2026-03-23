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3.5 lakh PNG connections issued this month: Govt

All refineries are operating at high capacity with adequate crude inventories, and sufficient stocks of petrol and diesel are being maintained.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 16:43 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 16:43 IST
India NewsLPGWest AsiawarPNGMinistry of Petroleum and Natural Gas

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