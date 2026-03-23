<p>New Delhi: Amid LPG supply crunch due to West Asian conflict, the Centre on Monday said more than 3.5 lakh domestic and commercial <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/png">PNG</a> (piped natural gas) connections were issued in the first three weeks of this month alone.</p><p>Insisting that domestic LPG is accounting for 50-60 per cent of present demand, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said that the government is picking up LPG cargoes from "wherever available."</p><p>All refineries are operating at high capacity with adequate crude inventories, and sufficient stocks of petrol and diesel are being maintained. Domestic LPG production from refineries has increased compared to pre-crisis levels. No cases of fuel dry-outs have been reported at retail outlets by oil marketing companies, and supplies of petrol and diesel continue to be maintained regularly, she told reporters here.</p>.Hospital kitchens in Bengaluru prioritise food for patients, limit menus amid LPG shortage.<p>She also dismissed the news report claiming that the government is considering to reduce LPG refill quantities for households to around 10 kg of LPG in standard 14.2-kg cylinders. "This is highly speculative and don't heed to such rumours," she said.</p><p>Highlighting distribution measures, Sharma said commercial LPG allocation has been undertaken across 20 states and Union Territories, with 15,800 tonnes already supplied. She also issued a public appeal, urging consumers to “try to conserve LPG and LNG.”</p><p>She said City Gas Distribution (CGD) entities have been advised to prioritise PNG connections for commercial establishments.</p><p>Separately, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/suresh-gopi">Suresh Gopi</a> informed Rajya Sabha that India's strategic oil reserves, designed to provide cover for about 9.5 days of supplies during disruptions or price shocks, are currently sitting at only two-thirds capacity.</p>.Varanasi temple 'offered' PNG connection as LPG crisis affects prasad distribution.<p>India, the world's third-largest energy consumer and heavily dependent on imports for about 88 per cent of its crude oil needs, has built strategic underground storage facilities with a total capacity of 5.33 million tonnes across three locations -- Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, and Mangaluru and Padur in Karnataka -- to store crude oil used for producing fuels such as petrol and diesel.</p><p>Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserve Ltd (ISPRL) is the special purpose vehicle that established strategic petroleum reserves (SPR) facilities with a total capacity of 5.33 million tonnes of crude oil at three locations, which can act as a buffer for short-term supply shocks.</p><p>"The actual reserve is a dynamic number depending on the stocks and actual consumption, both of which are not static," he said.</p>