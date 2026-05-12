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'35 years for simple hurt case': Supreme Court ends 1991 Prayagraj trial

Supreme Court directs Allahabad High Court to file state-wide data on judicial delays.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 14:48 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 14:48 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtPrayagrajAllahabad High Court

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