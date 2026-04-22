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'35 years, no witness': Supreme Court stays proceedings in 1989 criminal case

The order came in a special leave petition challenging the refusal of the Allahabad High Court to quash the criminal proceedings.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 16:57 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 16:57 IST
India NewsSupreme Courtcriminal case

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