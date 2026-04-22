<p>New Delhi: In a striking case showing systemic delays in criminal trials, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> has stayed proceedings dating back to 1989, as not a single prosecution witness had been examined in over three decades.</p><p>A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and Vijay Bishnoi, after hearing advocates Rajesh G Inamdar and Shashwat Anand appearing for the petitioner, Kailash Chandra Kapri, a senior police officer, expressed concern over the extraordinary 35-year delay and indicated its inclination to quash the proceedings on this ground alone.</p><p>The order came in a special leave petition challenging the refusal of the Allahabad High Court to quash the criminal proceedings.</p><p>The petitioner has been facing trial under Sections 147, 323, and 504 of the IPC, along with Section 120 of the Railway Act, in connection with an FIR registered in 1989 at GRP Rambagh Police Station, Prayagraj.</p>.Fresh trial can't be ordered without demonstrable prejudice: Supreme Court.<p>The High Court refused to quash the proceedings or stay the trial, which continued to remain pending before the Court of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Railway), Prayagraj despite the passage of 35 years. </p><p>Out of the five accused originally charge sheeted, two have since passed away, while the remaining two co-accused have already been acquitted owing to the prosecution’s failure to produce any witnesses to lead evidence. </p><p>Taking note of the peculiar facts and circumstances, particularly the inordinate delay and the collapse of the prosecution’s case, the court observed that it was inclined to quash the proceedings, noting that continuing such a trial would serve no meaningful purpose. </p><p>However, before passing final orders, the bench issued notice to the State and granted an interim stay on further proceedings before the trial court. </p><p>The matter has been directed to be listed on April 29, 2026.</p>