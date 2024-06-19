3,695 citizens write to leaders to stay on new ‘anti-democratic’ criminal laws

New Delhi: Over 3,600 eminent citizens including activist Tushar Gandhi, Major Gen (Retd) Sudhir Vombatkere, Teesta Setalvad, Kavita Srivastava, Shabnam Hashmi have sought an urgent intervention of Mallikarjun Kharge President - Indian National Congress, Sitaram Yechury Secretary-general - Communist Party of India (Marxist) and others to have a meaningful dialogue and stay the new ‘anti-democratic’ criminal laws.

The petition has also been sent to Arvind Kejriwal, national convener - Aam Aadmi Party , D Raja General Secretary - Communist Party of India (CPI) , M K Stalin President - Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) , Dr Farooq Abdullah President - Jammu & Kashmir National Conference, Hemant Soren President - Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Sharad Pawar President - Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), Akhilesh Yadav National President - Samajwadi Party (SP), Uddhav Thackeray President - Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) , G Devarajan President- All India Forward Bloc and many others.

The new criminal laws are slated to come into effect from July 1.

The petition called for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) investigation, legal expert consultation, and a meaningful debate on the proposed reforms in parliament.