39 years on, horrors of Bhopal gas tragedy continue to haunt survivors

Recalling the fateful night, Singh said, "My family was asleep around 2 am when shouts and cries of people in the railway colony some distance from the Union Carbide factory woke us up. We ran out of the house and fled on a scooter and on foot to escape the gas emanating from the killer factory." His family spent the night at a hotel 4 km from their house, said Singh, the president of All India Retired Railwaymen Federation Western Zone.