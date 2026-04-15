<p>Mumbai: Raising serious concerns over India’s diplomatic relevance, Sharad Pawar-led <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ncp%20(SP)">NCP (SP)</a> on Wednesday questioned the outcome of the reported 40-minute telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald%20trump">Donald Trump</a>.</p><p>“If India has no visible or meaningful role in ongoing peace efforts, what is the actual utility of such prolonged conversations? Is India being reduced to a passive observer while others shape global outcomes?,” NCP (SP) spokesperson Mahesh Tapase asked.</p><p>At a time when countries like Pakistan are actively positioning themselves in peace negotiations, India’s absence from the core diplomatic process raises serious questions about the government’s foreign policy effectiveness, he said.</p>.'We all love you': Trump tells PM Modi as two leaders discuss issue of Strait of Hormuz.<p>Symbolic gestures and long conversations cannot substitute real influence and action. "The nation expects accountability, not optics," asserted the NCP spokesperson.</p><p>Condemning China’s repeated attempts to assign Chinese names to districts in Arunachal Pradesh, Tapase termed it a “direct attack on India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”</p><p>He urged Modi to initiate urgent dialogue with the Chinese Premier. “Statements alone are not enough, India needs firm diplomatic engagement backed by clear intent,” he asserted.</p><p>On the issue of women’s reservation bill, Tapase emphasised that Sharad Pawar has been a key architect of women’s empowerment in governance.</p><p>“In Maharashtra, it was Pawar Saheb who implemented 33 per cent reservation for women in local self-government bodies which later became 50 per cent. As Defence Minister, he opened doors for women employment in the armed forces. As early as 2012, Pawar Saheb had proposed 50 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and State Assemblies—long before it became a political talking point,” he said.</p><p>He further stated that the BJP government must make a special mention of Sharad Pawar during discussions on the bill and acknowledge his far-sighted and inclusive pattern of governance.</p><p>Commenting on the political situation in Bihar, Tapase said that Nitish Kumar has been sidelined in a manner similar to Eknath Shinde in Maharashtra.</p><p>“This is a clear pattern across states—regional leaders are being weakened for political convenience. However, the people of Bihar are politically seasoned and aware. They will not tolerate this for long and will respond decisively,” he stated.</p>