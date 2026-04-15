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'40-Minute call, zero impact?': NCP (SP) questions India’s global role after PM Modi's conversation with Trump

'The nation expects accountability, not optics,' asserted the NCP spokesperson.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 12:31 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 12:31 IST
India NewsPM ModiDonald TrumpIndia PoliticsNCP (SP)

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