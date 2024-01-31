Tortured by police to accept link with opposition parties: 5 Parliament security breach accused

Five persons who were arrested in the Parliament security breach case, accused the Delhi Police of torture on Wednesday.

They said that the police pressured them to accept association with opposition parties, reported PTI.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on December 13, two people -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during the Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.

More to follow....