5 books on army life

According to a report by Global Firepower, India has the fourth strongest military in the world. This reading list will give you a peek into the challenging and daring lives of the men in uniform.
Nowhere Man
Author: Shivali Bakshi
It is a true story of a soldier who mysteriously disappeared after the Battle of Chhamb during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. It was later revealed that the soldier, Captain Kamal Bakshi, is possibly still alive in Pakistan’s prisons. This fascinating account forms the heart of the book, written by Bakshi’s nephew. The story has been recreated from letters, diaries and memories of people who had interacted with Bakshi.
The Battle of Rezang La
Author: Kulpreet Yadav
It’s a story of how 120 Indian soldiers braved 5,000 Chinese troops and prevented the possible Chinese occupation of Ladakh’s Rezang La at 18,000 ft. The book focuses on the heroism shown by the Charlie Company, led by Major Shaitan Singh. In this 1962 attack, the company lost 110 of its 120 soldiers.
Indian Army on Path to Transformation
Author: Prasanth Behl
The book provides insights into the development of the Indian army in response to geopolitical challenges posed by China and Pakistan. It highlights the need for the army to deploy disruptive technologies and develop an interdependent military-industrial ecosystem.
Leadership in the Indian Army: Biographies of Twelve Soldiers
Author: Major General V K Singh
The book focuses on the personal stories of 12 military leaders spanning over 60 years. The author also offers insights into major post-independence military operations and little-known combats fought in Nathu La in 1967 and Goa in 1962.
Kitne Ghazi Aye Kitne Ghazi Gaye: My Life Story
Author: Lt Gen K J S ‘Tiny’ Dhillon (Retd)
This autobiography packs in stories from the personal, professional and family life of an army man. Since Dhillon served multiple tenures in Kashmir, the book offers a peek into the life in Kashmir and demystifies key events like the Kashmiri Pandits’ defection, the Pulwama attack, Balakot air strikes and removal of Article 370.