5 books on army life

It is a true story of a soldier who mysteriously disappeared after the Battle of Chhamb during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. It was later revealed that the soldier, Captain Kamal Bakshi, is possibly still alive in Pakistan’s prisons. This fascinating account forms the heart of the book, written by Bakshi’s nephew. The story has been recreated from letters, diaries and memories of people who had interacted with Bakshi.