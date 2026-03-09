<p>New Delhi: Namibian cheetah Jwala on Monday gave birth to five cubs at Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park, taking the country's total cheetah population to 53, Union Environment Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bhupender-yadav">Bhupender Yadav</a> has announced.</p>.<p>The development comes days after cheetah Gamini gave birth to four cubs at the same park.</p>.<p>"A moment of great pride for Project Cheetah as Jwala, the Namibian Cheetah and a successful third-time mother, gave birth to five cubs today at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kuno-national-park">Kuno National Park</a>. With this birth, the number of Indian-born thriving cubs has risen to 33, marking the 10th successful cheetah litter on Indian soil -- another important milestone in India’s cheetah conservation journey," Yadav said in a post on X.</p>.<p>The minister said the achievement reflected the dedicated efforts, skill, and commitment of the veterinarians, field staff and all involved who continue to work tirelessly on the ground.</p>.<p>"With the arrival of these cubs, the total cheetah population in India has now reached 53. A historic and heart-warming moment for wildlife conservation.</p>.<p>"May Jwala and her cubs grow strong and race ahead, carrying India’s cheetah story to even greater heights," he said. </p>