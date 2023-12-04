5-judge SC bench to consider 2018 judgement on automatic lifting of stay in all civil, criminal cases after 6 months

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has set up a five-judge Constitution bench to consider on Tuesday its 2018 judgement on 'Asian Resurfacing case' which mandated the automatic lifting of stay in all civil and criminal matters upon expiry of six-month time.

As per a notification, the bench would be led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and would comprise Justices Abhay S Oka, J B Pardiwala, Pankaj Mithal, and Manoj Misra.

The matter is ordered for listing on Tuesday, December 5 after conclusion of the hearing in cases 2009 writ petitions titled "In Re: Section 6A of the citizenship Act,1955".

On December 1, the court had referred the matter to a five-judge Constitution bench to re-examine the principle laid down in the judgment, as it was likely to cause a miscarriage of justice.

The bench had said there is no gainsaying that stays of an indefinite nature will result in prolonging the civil or criminal proceedings unduly, at the same time, it needs to be factored in that the delay is not always on account of the conduct of the parties involved.

"Delay may also be occasioned by the inability of the courts to take up the proceedings expeditiously," the bench had said.

After hearing senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, the bench had decided to put the matter before the Constitution bench and sought the assistance of Attorney General R Venkatramani or Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

Appearing for Allahabad High Court Bar Association, Dwivedi said the 2018 directions were causing a lot of difficulties. In fact, those directions were in nature of Obiter Dicta, he said.

"Question was if under Article 21 of the Constitution to ensure speedy trial, could the power under Article 226 of the High Court be curtailed like this," he had asked.

The bench had agreed to his contention, saying it is not always due to the lapse of parties that the matters are not taken up, and the court can say the stay will operate till a particular date or till the further orders.

"We are of the view that the principle which has been laid down in the 2018 decision to the effect that a stay shall be automatically stand vacated, which would mean an automatic vacation of stay without the application of judicial mind to whether the stay should or should not be extended further, is liable to result in a miscarriage of justice," the bench had said in its brief order.

The court said since the previous judgment was passed before a three-judge bench, the matter is required to be reconsidered by a five-judge bench.

The court also indicated the matter would be listed on an early date.

"We have to really reconsider Asian Resurfacing. In fact, the Registrar told me that there is a review pending in Asian Resurfacing itself. We will list it early. In fact it won't take more than half an hour to resolve," the CJI said before concluding the proceedings.

The previous judgment in case of 'Asian Resurfacing of Road Agency Vs CBI' was delivered on March 28, 2018 by a bench of Justices Adarsh Kumar Goel, R F Nariman and Navin Sinha (all since retired).