<p>Chikkamagaluru: A 50 year old daily wage labourer was killed in a wild elephant attack at Pura village near Hunasehalli in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chikkamagaluru">Chikkamagaluru</a> taluk on Monday.</p><p>The deceased is indentified as Yellappa, a native of Thiluvalli village in Hanagal taluk of Haveri district. He had come here to work as a mason and was residing in Pura village.</p><p>The incident occurred early in the morning while he was walking alone, when an elephant attacked him. He died on the spot. Police and Forest Department personnel moved the body to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shivamogga">Shivamogga</a>.</p><p>Local residents staged a protest, demanding higher compensation for the deceased's family and urging the government to take immediate steps to control the menace of wild elephants.</p>