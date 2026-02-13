Menu
6-year-old killed as car hits auto, pedestrians in Lucknow; accused held

The police said preliminary enquiry revealed that the speeding car hit an autorickshaw before mowing down people walking along the roadside near a Hanuman temple at 6 pm on Thursday.
Last Updated : 13 February 2026, 06:46 IST
Published 13 February 2026, 06:46 IST
India NewsRoad accidentHit and RunLucknowUttar Pradesh News

