<p>A six-year-old boy was killed and four people were injured after a 21-year-old student returning from a farewell party rammed his car into an autorickshaw and pedestrians in the Banthra area in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lucknow">Lucknow </a>on Thursday evening.</p><p>The police said preliminary enquiry revealed that the speeding car hit an autorickshaw before mowing down people walking along the roadside near a Hanuman temple at 6 pm on Thursday. </p><p>The injured were identified as Armaan (12), Awadh Bihari (42), Sadhana Verma (35), Meena Devi (60), and six-year-old Dikshant Patel. All were taken to a hospital for treatment, a <em>PTI</em> report said quoting the police said.</p><p>ACP (Krishna Nagar) Rajneesh Verma told <em>PTI</em> that the driver, identified as Gaurab Singh, has been taken into custody and an FIR has been lodged on charges of reckless driving and endangering life.</p><p>Police said the accused is a class 12 student and was returning with four friends from a farewell party when the accident occurred. He allegedly borrowed the car from a friend and possessed a valid driving licence, they said.</p><p>The accused had claimed that he got "confused" between the brake and accelerator pedals and that a tyre burst, leading to the accident, police said, adding that his claims are being verified.</p><p>The incident comes days after several people were injured when a speeding Lamborghini, allegedly driven by the son of a prominent tobacco trader, rammed into pedestrians and two-wheelers on the VIP Road in Kanpur's upscale Gwaltoli area. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>