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6,000 people perform 'Bhujangasana' in Hyderabad, enter Asia Book of Records

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy said Yoga is not merely India’s ancient heritage but a priceless gift to humanity.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 13:52 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 13:52 IST
India NewsHyderabadNarendra ModiYogaAsia Book of Records

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