<p>New Delhi: As many as 63 appointments have been made in various government departments through lateral entry since 2018, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lok-sabha">Lok Sabha </a>was informed on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Lateral entry refers to the appointment of specialists, including those from the private sector, in government departments.</p>.<p>"So far, 63 appointments have been made at the level of joint secretary/director/deputy secretary on contract/deputation basis into various government departments through lateral entry since 2018," Union Minister of State for Personnel, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jitendra-singh">Jitendra Singh</a>, said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.</p>.<p>Of the total, eight appointments were made in 2019, 30 in 2021 and 25 in 2023, according to the reply.</p>.Lok Sabha revokes suspension of eight Opposition MPs with immediate effect.<p>The appointments were made for specific assignments, keeping in view their specialised knowledge and expertise in the domain areas, Singh said.</p>.<p>Since each of these appointments was made against a single post cadre, and in view of the Supreme Court judgement in the case titled ‘PGIMER Chandigarh vs Faculty Association and Others’, category-wise data of the appointed officers has not been maintained, the minister said.</p>.<p>Singh was responding to a question seeking details of the number of individuals belonging to the Scheduled Castes, the Scheduled Tribes and the minority communities appointed under the lateral entry process. </p>