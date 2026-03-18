Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

63 appointments made through lateral entry since 2018: Centre tells Lok Sabha

Of the total, eight appointments were made in 2019, 30 in 2021 and 25 in 2023, according to the reply.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 09:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 March 2026, 09:31 IST
India NewsLok SabhaJitendra Singh

Follow us on :

Follow Us