7 years' jail 'high' for offence of causing death by negligence, says parliamentary panel

The committee is of the view that the clause 104(2) of the BNS may be against the Article 20(3) of the Constitution of India which says 'No person accused of an offence shall be compelled to be a witness against himself.' According to the clause 104(2) of the BNS, whoever causes the death of any person by any rash or negligent act, not amounting to culpable homicide, and escapes from the scene of the incident or fails to report the incident to a police officer or magistrate soon after the incident, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description of a term which may extend up to 10 years, and shall also be liable to fine.