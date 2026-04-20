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700 leaders, activists lodge complaint with ECI over MCC violation in PM Modi's address to the nation

The complaint, citing Section VII of the MCC on party in power, was signed by 714 people, including Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 14:01 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 14:01 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiECmcc

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