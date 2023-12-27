72% rural households have piped drinking water: Govt

In Karnataka, a total 72.56 lakh households out of 1.01 crore households have so far received piped connections. As on August 19, 2019, only 24.51 lakh households, 24.23 per cent, had received pipe connections.

“Drinking Water is a state subject, and hence, the responsibility of planning, approval, implementation, operation, and maintenance of water supply schemes, including those under the Jal Jeevan Mission, lies with states. The Government of India supports the states by providing technical and financial assistance,” the Ministry said.