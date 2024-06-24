74% Indians support taxing super-rich to address global inequality, climate change: Survey

Mumbai: Eighty one per cent of those Indians surveyed support a shift to “wellbeing economies” which have a stronger focus on health and environment than a narrow focus on economic growth, according to a report by Earth4All and Global Commons Alliance.

This was indicated in a new survey of adult citizens in 18 of the world’s largest economies (G20 countries) that revealed majority support for tax reforms and broader political and economic reform.

“Indian want a giant leap on climate and nature: 68 per cent demand dramatic reforms across all economic sectors within the next decade. This is a strong mandate for planetary stewardship that cannot be ignored,” said Owen Gaffney, co-lead Earth4All.

“Indians want a fair economic transformation: 74 per cent support taxing wealth. Tax on high incomes, and corporations to fund climate initiatives, alongside a ‘polluter pays’ approach with income redistribution are also strongly supported. In India, support for progressive policies is overwhelming: 71 per cent endorse Universal Basic Income, 74 per cent support policies that encourage healthy diets to cut emissions, and 76 per cent seek better work-life balance. Among G20 countries, India shows the strongest support for a universal basic income, around 71 per cent,” Gaffney was quoted as saying in a press statement.