75th Republic Day: PM Modi opts for multi-coloured 'bandhani' turban

New Delhi: Continuing his tradition of wearing flamboyant and colourful turbans, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose a multi-coloured bandhani print safa for his Republic Day look on Friday.

Bandhani is a type of tie-dye textile popular in Gujarat and Rajasthan. The fabric is decorated by plucking the cloth with fingernails into many tiny bindings that form a figurative design.

He wore a white kurta-pyjama with a brown V-neck jacket. The turban with a long trail had shades of yellow, saffron, pink and red.

Rajasthani turbans have been a popular choice of the prime minister for his Independence Day and Republic Day looks.

Last year too, Modi wore a multi-coloured Rajasthani turban and complemented it with pants and kurta. Later that year, on the 77th Independence Day, he opted for a vibrant Rajasthani-style turban, with multiple colours and a lengthy tail.