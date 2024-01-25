75th Republic Day theme: 'Viksit Bharat' & 'Bharat-Loktantra ki Matruka'

This year, India is set to commemorate its 75th Republic Day on January 26. This significant occasion marks the enactment of the Indian Constitution in 1950, symbolizing the country's attainment of sovereignty. The Republic Day Parade held at Delhi's Rajpath stands out as a key element in the day's festivities, showcasing the diverse facets of the nation.
Theme
The focal point of the parade will revolve around women, with 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat-Loktantra ki Matruka' serving as the primary thematic focuses.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has disclosed that 17 states and Union Territories, including West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, and Jammu & Kashmir, will present their tableaux at Kartavya Path during the Republic Day parade.
According to a statement from the Ministry, 23 tableaux will be exhibited, comprising 17 from states and Union Territories, along with six from various ministries and departments.
The showcased tableaux are expected to depict the country's profound cultural heritage, economic progress, and robust internal and external security.
Underlining the pivotal role of women in socio-economic activities, the Manipur tableau will spotlight women engaged in delicate fibre work from lotus stems, using traditional 'charkhas' to spin yarns.
The tableau's forefront will feature a woman gathering lotus stems from Manipur's Loktak lake, while the sides will display women riding boats and collecting lotus stems.
French President Emmanuel Macron has been designated as the Chief Guest for the Republic Day 2024 Parade, adding an international dimension to the event. The parade will also feature a 95-member marching contingent and a 33-member band contingent from France.