75th Republic Day theme: 'Viksit Bharat' & 'Bharat-Loktantra ki Matruka'

Theme

The focal point of the parade will revolve around women, with 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat-Loktantra ki Matruka' serving as the primary thematic focuses.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has disclosed that 17 states and Union Territories, including West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, and Jammu & Kashmir, will present their tableaux at Kartavya Path during the Republic Day parade.

According to a statement from the Ministry, 23 tableaux will be exhibited, comprising 17 from states and Union Territories, along with six from various ministries and departments.