<p>Bengaluru: A new survey has revealed that 57% of the Indian household consumers surveyed reported experiencing LPG domestic cylinder delivery delays and black marketing in the last week.</p>.<p>A total of 77% residents surveyed in Bengaluru faced difficulty booking or receiving a domestic LPG cylinder.</p>.<p>The survey by Local Circles received over 57,000 responses from household consumers located in 309 districts of India. In this, 7,669 were from Bengaluru. </p>.<p>Of the 77% residents in the city who faced difficulty accessing domestic cylinders, 39% were informed by the dealers that the cylinders were either not available or that delivery would be delayed. A total of 16% shared that they had to wait longer than usual for delivery. About 33% were informed by the dealers about a supply shortage. </p>.<p>About 12% of the surveyed residents shared that they had resorted to buying LPG cylinders from the black market at higher prices. Of which, more than 16% of the consumers paid more than Rs 500 extra per <br />cylinder.</p>.Gujarat Congress MLAs reach assembly with placards, cylinders even as govt assures sufficient LPG.<p>Currently, in Bengaluru, a 16 kg domestic cylinder is being sold on the black market for Rs 1,600 to Rs 3,000. </p>.<p>“I have three senior citizens at home. I only have enough gas to last for two weeks. The Indane dealership has not responded to my calls or texts, and the app, too, is not working. When I went down to the dealership, they said they can’t guarantee when the cylinder would be delivered,” shared a Malleswaram resident who is contemplating purchasing a cylinder from the black market at the cost of Rs 2,000. Some households with senior citizens are relying on local communities for support. </p>.<p>In Bengaluru, 43% people agreed that either they or someone in their neighbourhood had to buy LPG outside the official system in the past seven days.</p>.<p>Overall, across India, 36% household consumers surveyed who are experiencing LPG black marketing in their area reported that middlemen are charging an extra amount of Rs 100-500 per cylinder.</p>