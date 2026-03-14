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77% consumers faced difficulty booking LPG cylinder: Survey

One cylinder costs Rs 2,000 in black market, data shows
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 23:09 IST
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Published 13 March 2026, 23:09 IST
India NewsLPG

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