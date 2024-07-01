77 years after Independence, criminal justice system becoming fully 'swadeshi': Amit Shah

Home Minister said also said, "This will function on Indian ethos. After 75 years, these laws were contemplated upon and when these laws are in effect from today, colonial laws have been scrapped and laws made in the Indian Parliament are being brought into practice."

"Instead of 'Dand', it is now 'Nyay'. Instead of delay, there will be speedy trial and speedy justice. Earlier, only the rights of the Police were protected but now, victims' and complainants' rights will be protected too."

Commissioner Sanjay Arora also confirmed that the Delhi Police had started registering FIRs under the three new laws.

On the new criminal laws, Shah further said, "With a new point of view, these three laws have come into effect from midnight. Now, instead of Indian Penal Code (IPC), there will be Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Instead of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), there will be Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Instead of Indian Evidence Act, there will be Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA)."