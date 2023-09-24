80% cybercrimes from 10 districts in country; Bharatpur new Jamtara: Study

"Our analysis focuses on the top 10 districts in India that are most prone to cybercrime. As identified in the white paper, understanding the key factors contributing to cybercrime in these districts is essential for devising effective prevention and mitigation strategies," FCRF co-founder Harshvardhan Singh said.

He said the analysis of the top 10 cybercrime hubs (districts) in India reveals several common factors contributing to their vulnerability and these include geographical proximity to major urban centres, limited cyber security infrastructure, economic challenges and low digital literacy.