80% of DMK’s electoral bonds came from ‘Lottery King’ Martin

Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL), the Hyderabad-based firm which has interests in varied sectors, is the second largest contributor to the DMK in the form of electoral bonds at Rs 105 crore.

Sun Network owned by Kalanidhi Maran, grand nephew of late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, gave electoral bonds worth Rs 10 crore, while India Cements of former BCCI chief N Srinivasan (Rs 14 crore), Ramco Cements (Rs 5 crore), Triveni (Rs 8 crore), and IRB (Rs 2 crore) are some of the other major contributors to the DMK.

The biggest contribution of electoral bonds from Martin to the DMK of Rs 249 crore came in the 2021-2022 financial year when the party faced the crucial Assembly elections in April 2021 and urban local bodies in February 2022. The DMK received its highest electoral bonds in the same fiscal with Martin and several others contributing Rs 306 crore, including Rs 40 crore by MEIL.

Future Gaming and Hotel Services contributed Rs 60 crore in 2020-2021, Rs 160 crore (2022-2023), and Rs 40 crore (2023-till date). However, Martin’s firm didn’t sponsor any electoral bond to the DMK in 2019-2020, according to a letter written by party treasurer, T R Baalu, to the ECI on November 14, 2023, disclosing the details of the bonds it had received.

Martin, who launched his lottery firm in Coimbatore in 1988 after returning from Rangoon in Myanmar, was closely associated with Karunanidhi and produced a film based on a story written by the latter in 2010. The lottery baron has been one of the biggest funders of the DMK for a long time.

Martin’s family also enjoys close ties with the DMK’s first family. His son-in-law Aadhav Arjun was associated with the party for a long time before he joined Dalit party Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) earlier this year.

Martin’s close association with DMK landed him in jail in 2011 under the then AIADMK government led by Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa detaining him under the Goondas Act. As the noose tightened around the family, Martin’s wife Leema Rose joined IJK, an ally of the BJP, and shared the stage with the then Prime Ministerial candidate Narendra Modi and their son, Charles, joined the BJP in 2015.

Even while accepting donations via electoral bonds, the DMK continued to oppose the scheme with Chief Minister and party president M K Stalin welcoming the Supreme Court judgement striking down electoral bonds.

“This judgement has restored the democracy and level playing field for all political parties. It has also ensured the common man’s faith in the system,” Stalin had said on February 15.