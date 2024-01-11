827 cases of Covid sub-variant JN.1 reported from 12 states till now

Official sources said that 250 cases have been reported from Maharashtra, 199 from Karnataka, 155 from Kerala, 49 from Goa, 36 from Gujarat, 30 from Andhra Pradesh, 30 from Rajasthan, 26 each from Tamil Nadu and Telangana, 22 from Delhi, three from Odisha, and one from Haryana.