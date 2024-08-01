83 Indian fishermen currently in Sri Lanka's judicial custody: Govt tells Parliament

New Delhi: The Indian fishermen are apprehended for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and fishing in Sri Lankan waters, and there are 83 Indian fishermen currently in the judicial custody of the island nation, the government informed Parliament on Thursday.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh in a written response to a question in Rajya Sabha also said four Indian fishermen are serving sentences and 169 Indian fishing vessels have been apprehended by the Sri Lankan authorities.

He was asked whether the government has taken any action with regard to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's "letter dated July 11, 2024 requesting the release of 80 fishermen and 173 fishing boats detained by Sri Lankan Navy" and details there of.