84,119 children rescued in last 7 years under ‘Operation Nanhe Farishtey’: Railways

New Delhi: The Ministry of Railways on Wednesday said a total of 84,119 children were rescued by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) under "Operation Nanhe Farishtey" in the last seven years.



"Over the past seven years, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has been at the forefront of an operation named 'Nanhe Faristey' – a mission dedicated to rescuing children in need of care and protection across various Indian Railway Zones. During the last seven years (2018- May 2024), RPF has rescued 84,119 Children who were at risk in stations and trains, preventing them from falling into harm’s way", the Ministry said.



“Nanhe Farishtey is more than just an operation; it is a lifeline for thousands of children who find themselves in precarious situations. The data from 2018 to 2024 illustrates a story of unwavering dedication, adaptability, and resilience. Each rescue is a testament to the RPF's commitment to safeguarding the most vulnerable members of society,” it added.