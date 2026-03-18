<p>Around 85 per cent of engineering students and 74 per cent of business school students graduating this year remain unplaced, according to a survey by hiring platform Unstop.</p><p>Undergraduate students face the steepest challenge, with 84 per cent unplaced and the highest offer disruption rate of 17 per cent. The report underscores that this is not a cyclical slowdown but a structural gap, where employer demand and student access to opportunities remain deeply misaligned.</p>.Engineering students in Bengaluru design 3D parakeet to feed rescued chicks.<p>The report noted that placement remains low despite strong hiring intent among employers, with 88 per cent of organisations actively in hiring mode. This indicates a stark disconnect at the ground level.</p><p>The ‘Unstop Talent Report 2026’, based on a survey conducted during January-February 2026, covering over 37,000 students and 500 HR leaders across industries, points to shifting trends in job discovery among students.</p><p>Nearly 95 per cent of students are open to off-campus opportunities if better roles are available, signalling a move beyond traditional campus placement pipelines. At the same time, significant disparities remain across institutions.</p><p>Students at campuses where over 150 companies visit annually are nearly 2.9 times more likely to secure placements, compared to campuses with fewer than 30 recruiters.</p><p>The report also underscores growing disconnect in early-career hiring. As per the survey, 78 per cent of companies in India now run internship programmes, but only 16 per cent convert a majority of interns into full-time roles.</p><p>Beyond employer preferences, the report highlights how GenZ professionals are redefining workplace expectations. When choosing their first job, learning opportunities emerge as the strongest motivator for GenZ, with 60-65 per cent of respondents prioritising learning and skill development. This is followed by salary considerations at 11-13 per cent.</p><p>The findings also show that transparent pay and clear career progression are critical expectations, with nearly 27 per cent of candidates dropping out of hiring processes due to a lack of salary transparency.</p><p>“GenZ is entering the workforce with a very different set of expectations compared to previous generations. They value transparency, learning opportunities, and meaningful growth over traditional markers of employment,” said Ankit Aggarwal, Founder and CEO of Unstop.</p><p> The report also highlights challenges around early career retention. HR leaders cite higher studies (38 per cent), better pay (30 per cent), job-role mismatch (23 per cent), and better company brands (22 per cent) as the leading reasons for early attrition. Additionally, around 26 per cent of freshers remain on bench for 3-6 months before receiving meaningful work, increasing the likelihood of early job switches.</p>