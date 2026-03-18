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85% engineering, 74% B-School students graduating this year remain unplaced: Survey

Students at campuses where over 150 companies visit annually are nearly 2.9 times more likely to secure placements, compared to campuses with fewer than 30 recruiters.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 17:19 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 17:19 IST
India NewsEngineering

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