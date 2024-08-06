90:10 fund-sharing ratio between Centre, states to set up medical colleges in NE, spl category states: J P Nadda

"On the other hand, it answers a question by saying that 'the fund sharing mechanism between the Central and State Governments is in the ratio of 90:10 for North Eastern and Special Category States'," the Congress leader said.

"What is going on? Are Chandrababu Naidu-garu and Nitish Kumar-ji even aware of this?" Ramesh posed.

Responding to BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya's question whether the government intends to set up one medical college in every district of West Bengal, Nadda said, the Union Health Ministry administers a centrally sponsored scheme for the establishment of new medical colleges "attached with existing district/referral hospitals' with preference to underserved areas and aspirational districts, where there is no existing government or private medical college".