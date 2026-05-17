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A century after Tagore’s Sweden visit, PM Modi, Kristersson honour Rabindranath's enduring legacy

The original epigrams, recently discovered in the Swedish National Archives, were created by Tagore during his visits to Sweden in 1921 and 1926.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 19:44 IST
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Published 17 May 2026, 19:44 IST
India NewsPM ModiSwedenRabindranath Tagore

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