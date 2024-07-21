A holistic national security policy critical 

India’s National Security Secretariat has produced many draft strategy documents, but none have seen the light of day. Regardless of this vacuum, the three armed forces have gone ahead, and issued doctrines or strategies, or both, with the stated objectives of providing, for example; “broad tenets for the prosecution of operations, across the entire spectrum of conflict”; or “strategic guidance for growth, development and deployment of the service”. However, in the absence of formally enunciated national aims and security objectives, and given the silence of MoD and Parliament on such issues, one wonders about the degree of conformity between the military’s doctrinal thought-process, and the politician’s Weltanschauung (world view).