'A' in I.N.D.I.A. stands for Appeasement, Apraadh (crime) or Arrogance: BJP's Sambit Patra

Referring to a video of Rahul Gandhi on the full form of I.N.D.I.A. during his US visit, BJP MP Sambit Patra said, "Someone asked him (Rahul Gandhi) if it is I.N.D.I.A. Alliance then what does the 'A' stand for."

"After thinking for some time, Rahul Gandhi remembered that it stands for 'Alliance'... Rahul Gandhi thought for a while before answering because he was confused if the 'A' stands for Appeasement, Apraadh (crime) or Arrogance. A for 'Apraadh', there is TMC's apraadh (crime) in Bengal, 'A' for appeasement, Congress' Appeasement in Himachal Pradesh and 'A' for Arrogance of the Congress and its alliance parties who drag the institution of CJI in politics. They have the arrogance of dragging Ganesh festival into politics...", he added.