'A' in I.N.D.I.A. stands for Appeasement, Apraadh (crime) or Arrogance: BJP's Sambit Patra

Patra was referring to a video of LoP Rahul Gandhi where he was asked what the 'A' in I.N.D.I.A. stood for during his US visit.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 12 September 2024, 07:45 IST

Referring to a video of Rahul Gandhi on the full form of I.N.D.I.A. during his US visit, BJP MP Sambit Patra said, "Someone asked him (Rahul Gandhi) if it is I.N.D.I.A. Alliance then what does the 'A' stand for."

"After thinking for some time, Rahul Gandhi remembered that it stands for 'Alliance'... Rahul Gandhi thought for a while before answering because he was confused if the 'A' stands for Appeasement, Apraadh (crime) or Arrogance. A for 'Apraadh', there is TMC's apraadh (crime) in Bengal, 'A' for appeasement, Congress' Appeasement in Himachal Pradesh and 'A' for Arrogance of the Congress and its alliance parties who drag the institution of CJI in politics. They have the arrogance of dragging Ganesh festival into politics...", he added.

Sambit Patra was referring to this video.

A political row has broken out today over PM Modi's visit to the CJI's house for Ganpati puja.

Published 12 September 2024, 07:45 IST
