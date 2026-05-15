A look at Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's businesses

<p> The US Justice Department is close to dropping criminal fraud charges against Gautam Adani, an Indian billionaire, two sources familiar with the matter told <em>Reuters</em>.</p><p>Adani on Thursday also resolved a related civil fraud lawsuit brought by the Securities and Exchange Commission over an alleged scheme to bribe Indian government officials.</p><p><strong>Here are details of Adani Group's businesses:</strong></p>.<p> Mines thermal coal and produces power through its utilities firm Adani Power, which is transmitted via Adani Energy Solutions.</p><p>Adani Green Energy, which is at the centre of the U.S. indictment, focuses on solar, wind and hybrid power generation and has a presence in a dozen Indian states.</p><p>Adani Total Gas distributes piped natural gas and is run in partnership with TotalEnergies.</p>.<p>The group earlier this week partnered with Uber to set up the ride-hailing platform's first data centre in India. In February, the group said it will invest $100 billion to build renewable-powered AI-ready data centres by 2035, joining a host of companies that ramped up investments in order to position India as a contender in the global AI race.</p>.<p>Since entering the space in 2019, the group runs eight airports across India, including Mumbai, Jaipur and Thiruvananthapuram, through its flagship firm, Adani Enterprises , that has a presence in roadways, real estate and infrastructure.</p>.<p>Adani Ports is India's top private operator by volume and manages 15 domestic ports, including the country's busiest private port, Mundra, in the western state of Gujarat.</p><p>Outside India, Adani Ports owns four ports across Australia, Colombo, Israel, and Tanzania.</p>.<p>The group entered the industry in 2022, inking its biggest-ever deal in the space by acquiring Holcim AG's stake in Ambuja Cements, and ACC. It has been on an acquisition spree in a bid to topple India's top cement maker, UltraTech Cement.</p>.<p>Adani Group acquired a majority stake in Quintillion Business Media, a financial news digital media platform, in 2022. The group struck deals to control majority stakes in news broadcaster NDTV in 2022 and news agency IANS in 2023.</p>