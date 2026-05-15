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A look at Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's businesses

Adani also resolved a related civil fraud lawsuit ⁠brought by the Securities and Exchange Commission over an alleged scheme to bribe ⁠Indian government officials.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 09:28 IST
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Cement

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Published 15 May 2026, 09:28 IST
India NewsAdani GroupGautam Adani

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