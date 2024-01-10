A maestro who was reluctant to take up music

Rumi Harish, the Bengalurean singer, saw Rashid Khan from close quarters at the Sangeet Research Academy in Kolkata, where she was a resident student and he was on the faculty. In fact, Rashid Khan was groomed at the academy, a modern-day gurukul, before he became a guru. “He had the patience to work on just one note, and would slowly slip into a raga after a long stretch of just gazing at it from all perspectives.” He feels Rashid Khan was a rare singer who felt he had ‘truly found his voice’, and ‘could romance it’.