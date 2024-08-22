A quick CPR by jawan saves Kashmir-bound passenger in Delhi

A jawan of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) stationed at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport saved the life of a Kashmir-bound passenger.
Arshid Ayoub, while checking in to a Srinagar-bound flight at the Terminal 2 of the IGI Airport, suffered a cardiac arrest. A CISF jawan and his team, on noticing Ayoub falling down and shivering, quickly performed CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation), which helped the passenger survive.
Thankfully, Ayoub regained consciousness. He is has now admitted at Safdarjung hospital in Delhi, and is stated to be stable, CISF told media.
