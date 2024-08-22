A quick CPR by jawan saves Kashmir-bound passenger in Delhi

A jawan of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) stationed at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport saved the life of a Kashmir-bound passenger.

Arshid Ayoub, while checking in to a Srinagar-bound flight at the Terminal 2 of the IGI Airport, suffered a cardiac arrest. A CISF jawan and his team, on noticing Ayoub falling down and shivering, quickly performed CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation), which helped the passenger survive.