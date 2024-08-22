Home
A quick CPR by jawan saves Kashmir-bound passenger in Delhi

Arshid Ayoub, while checking in to Srinagar-bound flight at Terminal 2 of the IGI Airport, suffered cardiac arrest.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 22 August 2024, 09:20 IST

A jawan of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) stationed at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport saved the life of a Kashmir-bound passenger.

Arshid Ayoub, while checking in to a Srinagar-bound flight at the Terminal 2 of the IGI Airport, suffered a cardiac arrest. A CISF jawan and his team, on noticing Ayoub falling down and shivering, quickly performed CPR (Cardiopulmonary resuscitation), which helped the passenger survive.

Thankfully, Ayoub regained consciousness. He is has now admitted at Safdarjung hospital in Delhi, and is stated to be stable, CISF told media.

Published 22 August 2024, 09:20 IST
