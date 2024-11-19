A R Rahman's wife Saira Banu announces separation from husband after 29 years of marriage: Report

<p>In a shocking development, A R Rahman's wife Saira Banu has announced separation from the Oscar winning music composer after 29 years of marriage, several media reports said on Tuesday. </p><p>According to a report by <em>India Today</em>, Saina's advocate Vandana Shah released a statement and quoted "emotional strain" in the couple's relationship as the reason behind the decision. </p><p>“After many years of marriage, Mrs Saira has made the difficult decision to separate from her husband Mr AR Rahman. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship. Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time. Mrs Saira emphasised that she has taken this decision out of pain and agony. Mrs Saira requests privacy and understanding from the public during this challenging time, as she navigates this difficult chapter in her life,” the statement read.</p>.IFFI to start in Goa on November 20; composer Rahman to pay tribute to legend Lata Mangeshkar.<p>In related news, the Rahman is set to pay tribute to late Lata Mangeshkar as part of a 'memorial talk" on the legendary singer at the 55th edition of the prestigious International Film Festival of India in Goa. </p>