Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

A R Rahman's wife Saira Banu announces separation from husband after 29 years of marriage: Report

Saira's advocate Vandana Shah released a statement and quoted 'emotional strain' in the couple's relationship as the reason behind the decision.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 17:00 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 November 2024, 17:00 IST
India NewsdivorceA R Rahman

Follow us on :

Follow Us