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'A revolution India never seen': Vijay charges at political opponents, talks about 'Jana Nayagan' & divorce at rally

People in Tirunelveli witnessed a rare outburst from him as he openly scathed attack at the opponents.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 13:59 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 13:59 IST
Entertainment NewsTamil NaduThalapathy VijayTrendingTamil Nadu ElectionsFilmyzilla

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