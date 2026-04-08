'A revolution India never seen': Vijay charges at political opponents, talks about 'Jana Nayagan' & divorce at rally

<p>As the Tamil Nadu election race heats up, all focus is shifting toward debutant Thalapathy Vijay and his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)’s maiden electoral battle. The TVK campaign shifted into high gear as <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/puducherry/puducherry-assembly-elections-2026-vijay-attacks-congress-and-bjp-seeks-votes-for-tvk-3956345">Vijay led a high-voltage roadshow</a> and public meeting, bringing Tirunelveli to a standstill.</p><p>Despite facing a barrage of political and personal strikes, the ‘<em>GOAT</em>’ of Tamil Cinema remained undeterred during today’s highly charged political rally. The visuals of Thalapathy Vijay are going viral online, with clips of Vijay engaging with fans and party supporters generating massive buzz on social media. </p><p>While Thalapathy Vijay usually lets his work do the talking and ignores the drama, people in Tirunelveli witnessed a rare outburst from him as he launched a scathing attack at the opponents.</p>.<p>Addressing the series of hurdles that have recently created a storm in his life. Vijay said, “I didn’t start this party and then try to enter your homes. I entered your hearts and homes first, and only then started this party. When I suffer, you feel it, and when you suffer, my eyes well up with tears. Everyone saw what happened in Karur, yet they still dared to point the finger at me.”</p><p>Talking about his final film, <em>Jana Nayagan</em> delay, Vijay said, “They blocked my film, but it didn't affect me. They enforced the SOP to trip me up, but that failed too."</p>.<p>Talking about the divorce issue, Vijay said, "Now, after all these years, they’ve waited for election season to attack my personal life, but even that fell flat. Let me be clear, no force on earth can touch me or stop this movement."</p><p>“This isn't just an election for Tamil Nadu; it’s a revolution India has never witnessed before. This isn't your typical five-year cycle, this election is a once-in 50 years. For decades, you have waited for a leader with the stature of MGR or Anna and today, TVK stands before you as the true successor to that legacy,” concluded Vijay.</p>.<p>His electrifying campaign has sparked a massive wave of support for him. Netizens feel that despite being relentlessly targeted from all sides, Vijay deserves a chance. With the number of supporters increasing day by day, TVK is expected to make a significant impact in the upcoming Assembly polls.</p>